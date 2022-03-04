Albion are 10th in the league table and have enjoyed a successful season, but their recent form has been poor having lost to Manchester United, Burnley, and Aston Villa.
The absence of key defender Adam Webster has been a factor, while Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (hamstring) have been missing of late.
Of the injuries ahead of his side’s trip to the north east, manager Graham Potter said: “Adam Lallana is making good progress and will train tomorrow hopefully. So that is good for but whether he is able to start at Newcastle is another thing.
“Adam Webster, we will miss him. It’s a little setback with his injury. I’m thinking more of an outside chance for Tottenham if not after the international break.
“Enock came back for his session today after illness so the weekend might be a bit too soon for him. But good that he is back.”
