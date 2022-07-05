It recognises the top 100 youngsters across Europe, with Kozlowski nominated alongside nine other Premier League players – including Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Manchester United forward Amad Diallo.
Former winners include Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney, while last year’s award was scooped by Barcelona’s Pedri.
The 18-year-old Poland international signed for Albion in January 2022 from Pogon Szczecin for a reported £10m, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
Kozlowski is expected to join up with Graham Potter’s first team squad for the start of next season.
Kacper shared the field with fellow Albion loan players Deniz Undav and Kaoru Mitoma, with the Polish midfielder making 28 appearances across all competitions for Pogon and Union, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...