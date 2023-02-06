Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion favourite in his Premier League Team of the Week following an excellent performance in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over AFC Bournemouth.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers manager has named Albion captain Lewis Dunk in his team of the week for game week 22 of the 2022/23 season.

The 31-year-old was a rock at the back as the Seagulls recorded a clean sheet in their dramatic win over the Cherries.

The centre-half has been an ever-present in the Brighton first XI this season, playing 23 times in all competitions and scoring once.

Picture by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Dunk’s display against Bournemouth suitably impressed Redknapp. The 75-year-old declared that the Seagulls skipper has never ‘gotten the credit he deserves’, but has been an integral part of Albion’s charge for Europe this campaign.

Speaking to BetVictor, Redknapp said: “I don’t think Lewis Dunk has ever gotten the credit he deserves. He’s been a very good defender for quite a few years now and is playing brilliantly at the minute. Brighton are flying and he’s a big reason why.”

Dunk was named alongside a host of household names in Redknapp’s team of the week.

Tottenham Hotspur pair Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg were selected after starring in Sunday’s 1-0 home win over champions Manchester City.

Kane became Spurs’ all-time record scorer, surpassing Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented City’s title hopes.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas earned a place in Redknapp’s team thanks to a clean sheet on debut in Nottingham Forest’s vital 1-0 home victory over Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford was named in the team for the second week running after hitting his fifth goal in six Premier League games in Manchester United’s 2-1 home success over Crystal Palace.