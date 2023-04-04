Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton, Aston Villa and Brentford receive European boost as rivals dealt major blow

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their quest for European qualification tonight at Bournemouth

By Derren Howard
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban for his sending-off against Manchester United, the Football Association has announced.

Mitrovic was dismissed during his side’s FA Cup clash last month after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh, receiving a standard three-match ban which has been extended by three games for violent conduct towards a match official and another two for using language that was “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening”.

Mitrovic admitted the latter offence, which also came with a £75,000 fine, but unsuccessfully disputed the charge of violent conduct. Having already missed one game, he will now be unavailable for Fulham’s next seven matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is hoping to guide his team to EuropeBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is hoping to guide his team to Europe
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is hoping to guide his team to Europe

Manager Marco Silva, whose own dismissal alongside that of Willian led to Mitrovic’s angry reaction, was also punished by the independent regulatory commission.

Silva admitted using abusive and insulting words or behaviour towards Kavanagh and the fourth official but denied throwing a water bottle towards the assistant referee.

The charge was nevertheless upheld, with a £20,000 fine and another of the same amount coming due to questioning the integrity of the referee during his post-match press conference. He was also hit with a two-game touchline ban.

A further £40,000 penalty was issued against the Cottagers for failing to control their players.

