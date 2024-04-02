Brighton and Hove Albion have numerous injury concerns as they head to Brentford this Wednesday night for a Premier League showdown. The Seagulls slipped to ninth in the league standings following last Sunday’s narrow 2-1 loss at title chasing Liverpool. The Seagulls performed pretty well at Anfield which will give them plenty of encouragement for the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium, where Roberto De Zerbi’s men will hope to get back in the mix for European qualification. Brentford, who drew 1-1 with Man United last time out, also have injuries of their own and their focus will be pulling further away from the drop zone.