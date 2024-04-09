Brighton and Hove Albion once again have a number of injury concerns ahead of this Saturday’s trip to lowly Burnley. Roberto De Zerbi’s team slipped to 10th in the Premier League last Saturday following their 3-0 home loss to title-chasing Arsenal. De Zerbi’s depleted team are struggling to reach the levels they showed earlier this campaign and qualifying for Europe now looks a tough challenge. Burnley are second from bottom in the table and are still scrapping to avoid the drop. Vincent Kompany’s team need a win this Saturday to keep their survival hopes alive and will be boosted somewhat by the news that their relegation rivals were deducted a further two points yesterday for financial breaches.
Here’s the early injury news for Brighton and Burnley...
