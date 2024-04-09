Brighton at Burnley early injury news as 11 out and 2 major doubts

By Derren Howard
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 10:06 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion once again have a number of injury concerns ahead of this Saturday’s trip to lowly Burnley. Roberto De Zerbi’s team slipped to 10th in the Premier League last Saturday following their 3-0 home loss to title-chasing Arsenal. De Zerbi’s depleted team are struggling to reach the levels they showed earlier this campaign and qualifying for Europe now looks a tough challenge. Burnley are second from bottom in the table and are still scrapping to avoid the drop. Vincent Kompany’s team need a win this Saturday to keep their survival hopes alive and will be boosted somewhat by the news that their relegation rivals were deducted a further two points yesterday for financial breaches.

Here’s the early injury news for Brighton and Burnley...

The teenager has not been seen since scoring against Crystal Palace in the 4-1 home win and is out for the season with a foot injury

The striker has an ankle issue and is fighting to be fit for Burnley.

The Japan international remains on the sidelines with a lower back issue. Out for the season.

