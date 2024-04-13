Brighton made a slow start and they lost Pervis Estupinan to an ankle injury after 13 minutes – replaced by Igor. Burnley were the brighter team and should have taken the lead on 17 minutes as Bruun Larsen fired wide from close range. Simon Adingra forced a save from Arijanet Muric on 23 minutes and the Burnley stopper denied Brighton again as he saved well from Jakub Moder's 20-yard freekick. Brighton pushed after the break, Adingra dithered when put through by Moder and Pascal Gross saw a deflected effort tipped over the bar. The hosts took the lead on 74 minutes as Carlos Beleba hit a short back pass and Bart Verbruggen’s clearance cannoned into the net off Josh Brownhill. Muric then gifted Brighton a leveller when a tame back pass rolled under his foot – it’s one of the worst mistakes you’ll see all season. The Seagulls remain 10th in the table with six to go.