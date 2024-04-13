Brighton at Burnley player ratings: Albion's 'player of the season' scores 7 but three 5s

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League player ratings from Burnley
By Derren Howard
Published 13th Apr 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 18:28 BST

Brighton’s slim chances of qualifying for Europe reduced further as they struggled to a 1-1 draw at lowly Burnley.

Brighton made a slow start and they lost Pervis Estupinan to an ankle injury after 13 minutes – replaced by Igor. Burnley were the brighter team and should have taken the lead on 17 minutes as Bruun Larsen fired wide from close range. Simon Adingra forced a save from Arijanet Muric on 23 minutes and the Burnley stopper denied Brighton again as he saved well from Jakub Moder's 20-yard freekick. Brighton pushed after the break, Adingra dithered when put through by Moder and Pascal Gross saw a deflected effort tipped over the bar. The hosts took the lead on 74 minutes as Carlos Beleba hit a short back pass and Bart Verbruggen’s clearance cannoned into the net off Josh Brownhill. Muric then gifted Brighton a leveller when a tame back pass rolled under his foot – it’s one of the worst mistakes you’ll see all season. The Seagulls remain 10th in the table with six to go.

Here’s how the Brighton players rated...

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion battles with Sander Berge of Burnley during the Premier League match at Turf Moor

1.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion battles with Sander Berge of Burnley during the Premier League match at Turf Moor

Very unlucky with the goal after he blasted his clearance against Brownhill after a slip and a short back pass by Baleba

2. Bart Verbruggen 6

Bart Verbruggen 6

Very reliable as always. Solid defensively, sound in possession and broke forward when he could.

3. Joel Veltman 7

Joel Veltman 7

Looks every inch a Premier League defender these day. Positional play was excellent and rarely troubled. Player of the season?

4. Jan Paul van Hecke 7

Jan Paul van Hecke 7

