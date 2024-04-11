Brighton at Burnley predicted XI: £30m man ready to return and Ansu Fati decision made

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to boost their European qualification hopes at lowly Burnley this Saturday. The Seagulls have struggled to find their best form of late and have gained just one point from their last three matches. Since the international break, Roberto De Zerbi’s 10th placed team have suffered defeats against title-chasing Liverpool and Arsenal but gained a point in a drab stalemate at Brentford. Burnley away is often a tricky assignment and Vincent Kompany’s men badly need three points if they have any chance of avoiding the drop this season. Here’s how Brighton could line-up for this one: