Brighton at Chelsea early injury news as 6 out and 3 doubts

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 11:47 BST
All the latest team and injury news as Brighton and Hove head to Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion will have to put the frustration of back to back home draws behind them as they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Seagulls have dropped points in their last two matches at the Amex Stadium with a 0-0 stalemate against newly-promoted Ipswich, followed by a fiery 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Fabian Hurzeler's unbeaten team are seventh in the Premier League table with nine points from five games, while Chelsea are fifth with 10 points following their impressive 3-0 win at West Ham last Saturday. Chlesea have a number of former Brighton players among their ranks including, Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill.

Hurzeler, who was shown a red card against Forest, will have to assess the fitness of key players this week ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, receives a red card from Referee Robert Jones (obscured) during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest

1.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, receives a red card from Referee Robert Jones (obscured) during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest

The £25m signing from Mainz is yet to feature and has been out with an unspecified injury. The attacking midfielder is set to available next month.

2. Brajan Gruda - out

2. Brajan Gruda - out

The £25m signing from Mainz is yet to feature and has been out with an unspecified injury. The attacking midfielder is set to available next month.

The former Liverpool man injured his hamstring at Arsenal and is expected to miss the Chelsea game.

3. James Milner - out

3. James Milner - out

The former Liverpool man injured his hamstring at Arsenal and is expected to miss the Chelsea game.

The Sweden international missed the clash against Nottingham Forest due to illness and will hope to recover in time to face Chelsea

4. Yasin Ayari - doubt

4. Yasin Ayari - doubt

The Sweden international missed the clash against Nottingham Forest due to illness and will hope to recover in time to face Chelsea

