Brighton and Hove Albion will have to put the frustration of back to back home draws behind them as they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Seagulls have dropped points in their last two matches at the Amex Stadium with a 0-0 stalemate against newly-promoted Ipswich, followed by a fiery 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Fabian Hurzeler's unbeaten team are seventh in the Premier League table with nine points from five games, while Chelsea are fifth with 10 points following their impressive 3-0 win at West Ham last Saturday. Chlesea have a number of former Brighton players among their ranks including, Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill.

Hurzeler, who was shown a red card against Forest, will have to assess the fitness of key players this week ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

1 . Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, receives a red card from Referee Robert Jones (obscured) during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest Photo: Steve Bardens

2 . Brajan Gruda - out The £25m signing from Mainz is yet to feature and has been out with an unspecified injury. The attacking midfielder is set to available next month. Photo: Alex Grimm

3 . James Milner - out The former Liverpool man injured his hamstring at Arsenal and is expected to miss the Chelsea game. Photo: Ryan Pierse