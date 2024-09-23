Brighton and Hove Albion will have to put the frustration of back to back home draws behind them as they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday.
The Seagulls have dropped points in their last two matches at the Amex Stadium with a 0-0 stalemate against newly-promoted Ipswich, followed by a fiery 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday.
Fabian Hurzeler's unbeaten team are seventh in the Premier League table with nine points from five games, while Chelsea are fifth with 10 points following their impressive 3-0 win at West Ham last Saturday. Chlesea have a number of former Brighton players among their ranks including, Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill.
Hurzeler, who was shown a red card against Forest, will have to assess the fitness of key players this week ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.
