Brighton at Liverpool early injury news as 9 out and 7 doubts

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 11:46 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action at title chasing Liverpool on Sunday March 31. The Seagulls will look to finish the season strongly, starting at Anfield, following the international break. Roberto De Zerbi’s team are eighth in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification once again, while Liverpool are second and are locked in a three-way battle for the title with Manchester City and Arsenal. One player who is ruled out for Brighton is academy graduate Jack Hinshelwood. “With the injury it’s given me time to reflect on the recent months and what I’ve achieved. I can use this time to think about the good moments and the moments I can improve.”

Here’s the early team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

The teenager really impressed on his breakthrough season. Calm on the ball and also a threat going forward. Has not featured since the 4-1 win against Palace and set to miss the rest of the season.

1. Jack Hinshelwood - out

The teenager really impressed on his breakthrough season. Calm on the ball and also a threat going forward. Has not featured since the 4-1 win against Palace and set to miss the rest of the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The winger sustained a serious knee injury at Man City last October and continues to work his way back to fitness. Will be out for the rest of the season.

2. Solly March - out

The winger sustained a serious knee injury at Man City last October and continues to work his way back to fitness. Will be out for the rest of the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Japan international has had foot and back issues this term. Aggravated a back injury at Sheffield United and is set to miss the rest of the season

3. Kaoru Mitoma - out

The Japan international has had foot and back issues this term. Aggravated a back injury at Sheffield United and is set to miss the rest of the season Photo: Mike Hewitt

The former Liverpool man has not featured since Albion's 4-0 loss at Luton Town. De Zerbi said he hopes to have him available after the international, with Anfied a realistic target.

4. James Milner - doubt

The former Liverpool man has not featured since Albion's 4-0 loss at Luton Town. De Zerbi said he hopes to have him available after the international, with Anfied a realistic target. Photo: Mike Hewitt

