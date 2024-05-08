Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has an extensive injury list ahead of NewcastleRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has an extensive injury list ahead of Newcastle
By Derren Howard
Published 8th May 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 10:05 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion will look for a strong finish to the season as they travel to Newcastle this Saturday for their final away game. The Seagulls to head to the north east in upbeat mood following their 1-0 victory against Champions League chasing Aston Villa last weekend. The win against Unai Emery’s team moved Albion to 11th in the league and a positive result at St James’ Park will keep them on track for another top half finish. Defender Adam Webster said a spot of team building off the pitch has helped them. “It was go-karting and clay pigeon shooting,” he said to to the Albion website. “Joel Veltman won both. He was very competitive. At go-karting I was second-last, I was terrible, but at clay-pigeon shooting I was decent.” Here’s a list of Albion’s walking wounded ahead of Newcastle...

Missed the Aston Villa match with an unspecified injury and is a major doubt for the trip to Newcastle

1. Adam Lallana - out

Missed the Aston Villa match with an unspecified injury and is a major doubt for the trip to Newcastle

The defender is struggling with a thigh injury and has missed the Bournemouth and Aston Villa matches

2. Jan Paul van Hecke - out

The defender is struggling with a thigh injury and has missed the Bournemouth and Aston Villa matches

The experienced midfielder has not featured since the loss at Luton with a thigh problem

3. James Milner - out

The experienced midfielder has not featured since the loss at Luton with a thigh problem

A muscular injury keeps the flying full back on the sidelines. Another frustrating season

4. Tariq Lamptey - out

A muscular injury keeps the flying full back on the sidelines. Another frustrating season

