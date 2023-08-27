Brighton attacker set for surprise exit after making his debut last season at Newcastle

Peupion, 20, has been with the Seagulls since the summer of 2020 and has impressed in the under-21s.

The former Sydney FC Academy man made his debut for the Brighton first team last season when Roberto De Zerbi introduced him as a second half substitute in the 4-1 loss at Newcastle United last May.

Peupion also featured last August as Brighton beat Forest Green Rovers 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.