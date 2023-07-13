Former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres has completed his move from Coventry to Sporting Lisbon.

City did not disclose the fee received for the 25-year-old, but said it was a club record. A percentage of the fee – thought to be 10 per cent – will be due to his former club Brighton.

Reports have suggested Sporting will pay in the region of £20million for Gyokeres, with Coventry’s previous record the £13million received when Robbie Keane joined Inter Milan in 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyokeres scored 23 goals in 50 appearances last term to help Coventry to the Championship play-off final, where they lost to Luton on penalties.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Viktor Gyökeres confirmed his record move from Coventry to Sporting Lisbon

Gyokeres, capped 14 times by Sweden, joined Coventry from Brighton on loan in January 2021 before making the move permanent in that summer, signing a three-year contract. In all, he scored 43 goals in 116 appearances for the Sky Blues.

His form in the second tier also attracted interest from Everton, West Ham and Fulham, Wolves but the Portuguese giants made the decisive move.

Mark Robins has already secured a replacement for Gyokeres, having signed Ellis Simms from Everton for £3.5million last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry executive chairman Doug King said: “After a long discussion, we have finally concluded a deal that is right for all parties concerned and confirm the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon.

“Viktor has made a huge impression in his time with us and leaves many great memories and we wish him every success with his new club.