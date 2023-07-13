NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Brighton bank major transfer sell-on fee as Fulham and West Ham target unveiled

Former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres has completed his move from Coventry to Sporting Lisbon.
By Derren Howard
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST

City did not disclose the fee received for the 25-year-old, but said it was a club record. A percentage of the fee – thought to be 10 per cent – will be due to his former club Brighton.

Reports have suggested Sporting will pay in the region of £20million for Gyokeres, with Coventry’s previous record the £13million received when Robbie Keane joined Inter Milan in 2000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gyokeres scored 23 goals in 50 appearances last term to help Coventry to the Championship play-off final, where they lost to Luton on penalties.

Most Popular
Former Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Viktor Gyökeres confirmed his record move from Coventry to Sporting LisbonFormer Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Viktor Gyökeres confirmed his record move from Coventry to Sporting Lisbon
Former Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Viktor Gyökeres confirmed his record move from Coventry to Sporting Lisbon

Gyokeres, capped 14 times by Sweden, joined Coventry from Brighton on loan in January 2021 before making the move permanent in that summer, signing a three-year contract. In all, he scored 43 goals in 116 appearances for the Sky Blues.

His form in the second tier also attracted interest from Everton, West Ham and Fulham, Wolves but the Portuguese giants made the decisive move.

Mark Robins has already secured a replacement for Gyokeres, having signed Ellis Simms from Everton for £3.5million last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coventry executive chairman Doug King said: “After a long discussion, we have finally concluded a deal that is right for all parties concerned and confirm the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon.

“Viktor has made a huge impression in his time with us and leaves many great memories and we wish him every success with his new club.

“We have already been active in the market as we rebuild for the new season and will continue to recruit selectively but these funds will also support the extensive infrastructure projects the club is undertaking.”

Related topics:CoventryBrightonFulhamWest Ham