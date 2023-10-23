Brighton battle Rangers for young goal ace and Arsenal plot January raid on Aston Villa after failed '£25m' transfer

Latest transfer news and gossip across the Premier League and for Brighton and Hove Albion

Terence Miles of Liverpool and Mason Cotcher of Sunderland in action

Brighton and Hove Albion are keen on young Sunderland striker Mason Cotcher. The 17-year-old England youth international and Sunderland academy ace impressed for the Black Cats and last term enjoyed 10 goal involvements in 19 appearances in the under-18 Premier League.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is a huge admirer of his talents and Cotcher was in his squad for the FA Cup third round victory against Shrewsbury Town earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cotcher is on the radar of a number of clubs and even played for Arsenal under-18s recently as the Gunners track his progress. According to the sunderlandecho.com, Brighton are also reportedly keen, while Rangers are also keeping a close eye.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are planning to rekindle their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, as per the www.express.co.uk. Arsenal attempted to sign the 25-year-old Brazil international in 2022 but Villa turned down offers believed to be in the region on £25m.

The in-form midfielder then signed a new contract at Villa Park until June 2026 and the 25-year-old has impressed since the arrival of head coach Unai Emery.

Luiz netted a brace during Aston Villa’s fine victory against West Ham yesterday and there is believed to be plenty of interest from across the Premier League in Emery’s star man. The fee however would need to be significantly greater than the £25m offered by Arsenal last year as the Brazilian is now valued around £50m-plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arteta added Declan Rice for £105m last summer but needs extra power in that area of the pitch – with Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny all facing uncertain futures at the Emirates.