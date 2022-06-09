Brighton and Hove Albion’s Norwegian international defender Leo Ostigard looks all set sign for Italian club Napoli.

The Serie A outfit are said to be in advanced talks with Brighton and a deal close to £3m is about to be sealed.

The Norwegian international had loans at FC St Pauli, Championship outfit Coventry City, Stoke City and Genoa.

Ostigard made 15 appearances for Genoa in Serie A last term and his performances towards the end of the campaign for the struggling team impressed the management at Napoli.

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli team finished third in Serie A last term, seven points behind last season’s title winners Milan and nine points ahead of fourth placed Juventus.

Football transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, posted on Twitter: “Napoli are in advanced talks to sign Leo Östigard as new centre-back.

“€3m bid in place, Brighton want more but Napoli are confident to complete the agreement in the next days.”

