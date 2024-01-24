BREAKING

Brighton beat West Ham and Fulham to new signing - medical set to take place

The the latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
England under-19 international Kamari Doyle looks set to join Brighton from SouthamptonEngland under-19 international Kamari Doyle looks set to join Brighton from Southampton
England under-19 international Kamari Doyle looks set to join Brighton from Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion are close to completing the signing of Southampton's Kamari Doyle.

The 18-year-old England youth international is set for a medical with Brighton on Wednesday, according to footballinsider247.com, and is seen as one of the country's top emerging talents.

The midfielder has been with Southampton since the age of seven and even made his senior debut for the Saints against Brighton at the Amex Stadium last term.

Injury has however slowed his progress this year and he has made just two first team appearances in total for Russell Martin's team.

The two clubs are said to have agreed a fee for Doyle and he will add to Brighton's ever growing list of talented youngsters pushing for first team football.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has handed opportunities to the younger players this term – including the likes of teenagers Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba and Facundo Buonanotte – and Doyle could provide the Italian head coach with further options in the coming seasons.

The youngster had previously been linked with moves to West Ham and Fulham.

