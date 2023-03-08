Brighton boss confirms major injury concern ahead of Leeds United and Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few injury issues as they prepare for Premier League fixtures with Leeds and Crystal Palace

Brighton's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey is an injury concern ahead of Saturday's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. Lamptey was forced out of the action during Brighton's impressive 4-0 win against West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The former Chelsea man was replaced by Joel Veltman after just 16 minutes because of a knee issue and now faces a battle to fit in time to face Leeds and also their home match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the press conference after the victory against the Hammers, De Zerbi said: “Yes it is not a big injury. I think it is only a small problem.”

Missing Lamptey would be a blow against Leeds as his pace would be a huge asset against the host's pacey attack. Veltman, who scored Albion's second goal in the 4-0 win against West Ham, would likely be restored to the starting XI, if Lamptey is unable to recover in time.