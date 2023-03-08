Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brighton boss confirms major injury concern ahead of Leeds United and Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few injury issues as they prepare for Premier League fixtures with Leeds and Crystal Palace

By Derren Howard
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:56pm

Brighton's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey is an injury concern ahead of Saturday's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. Lamptey was forced out of the action during Brighton's impressive 4-0 win against West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The former Chelsea man was replaced by Joel Veltman after just 16 minutes because of a knee issue and now faces a battle to fit in time to face Leeds and also their home match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the press conference after the victory against the Hammers, De Zerbi said: “Yes it is not a big injury. I think it is only a small problem.”

Most Popular

Missing Lamptey would be a blow against Leeds as his pace would be a huge asset against the host's pacey attack. Veltman, who scored Albion's second goal in the 4-0 win against West Ham, would likely be restored to the starting XI, if Lamptey is unable to recover in time.

Brighton are also set to be without Adam Lallana, who is likely to miss the rest of the season with a thigh issue. Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill could however be fit enough to make the match day squad as he continues his recovery from a quad issue. Jakub Moder remains out with a long term ACL problem.

BrightonCrystal PalaceLeeds UnitedPremier LeagueJoel VeltmanTariq LampteyElland Road