All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton playmaker Matt O’Riley has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan.

The Denmark international will work under former Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who led Marseille to a second-place finish last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Riley, 25, looked sharp in pre-season and started the first two matches of the Premier League campaign against Fulham and Everton but was an unused substitute last Sunday for Albion’s memorable 2-1 win against Manchester City.

His omission against City was a surprise as head coach Fabian Hurzeler appeared to be getting the best from his midfielder after a frustrating and injury hit first season with the club.

Hurzeler said, "Matt has the opportunity to challenge himself at the highest level in France and in the Champions League.

"We have a lot of competition in the midfield positions, and while we see Matt's long-term future here with us, this gives him the potential of more game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will monitor his progress throughout the season with Marseille, and we wish him well for the rest of the season."

The 24-year-old joined Albion from Celtic in August 2024 for £25m and has made 25 appearances, scoring three goals.

The midfielder has also previously played for MK Dons and Fulham.

Why Matt O’Riley was allowed to leave

A fully fit O’Riley is a benefit to any team at the highest level and the Denmark international will likely do well for De Zerbi in the French top flight and in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Riley struggled with a few injuries last season and found himself behind Georginio Rutter in the battle for the No 10 role.

O’Riley though clearly came back fully refreshed. He had a full pre-season and looks as fit as he ever has during his time with Brighton. He played pretty well in his first two matches of the Premier League season and scored against his former club Fulham.

But clearly something was not quite right and there were likely some very honest discussions between himself and Hurzeler.

Brighton rejected a £25m bid from Napoli earlier this window, while Juventus, Atalanta and Roma all pushed for a deal. Everton were also keen but a loan to Marseille was agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly Hurzeler feels he has enough in that area of the pitch. It’s Georginio’s favoured position and the emergence of young German talent Brajan Gruda is also a key factor. Gruda looks electric this season and is a new favourite with the fans.

Jack Hinshelwood can also play the 10 role, while Greek lads Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas should be up to speed shortly.

Brighton have allowed a lot of attacking talent to leave this window (Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso, Jeremy Sarmiento, Facundo Buonanotte), the squad was too big, difficult to manage and tough decisions had to be made... hopefully they are the right calls. I think they are, just!

For your next Albion read: Brighton’s summer transfer window explained: The good, the bad and the Chelsea