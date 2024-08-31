LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Fabian Huerzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fabian Hurzeler and Mikel Arteta gave their honest opinions following a contested 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Today (Saturday, August 31) Brighton and Hove Albion were away to Arsenal in a Premier League clash. Despite the end result being a draw, it was a game full of entertainment and drama.

Notably, a truly bizarre moment that happened in the 49th minute. Declan Rice was given a second yellow and sent off after it appeared that Veltman had accidentally kicked him. The referee had said the second yellow was due to Rice kicking the ball away from the Brighton defender.

When asked about whether it was a fair call from the match referee Chris Kavanagh, the Brighton head coach said: “For me, it was a clear red card. He shoots the ball away, it’s wasting time so I think it’s that of the two opinions.”

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thought differently and disagreed. In his post-match press conference, he said: “The referee makes a decision that changes the game… I was amazed at how inconsistent decisions can be… (Declan) doesn’t see the ball coming. By law the referee can make that decision… at this level, it’s honestly amazing.”