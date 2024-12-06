Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says 'the result will come' before Leicester Premier League clash
Brighton and Hove Albion are set to face Leicester away at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, December 8.
Albion will be looking to make good from their display against Fulham on Thursday, losing 3-1 at Craven Cottage.
During the pre-match press conference before the Seagulls face the Foxes, the Brighton boss was asked by Sussex World about the importance of getting a result.
Fabian Hurzeler said: "It’s important to stick to the process, and we see the performances. I think in both games we deserve more. So in both games, we had an amount of chances. We were not able to not concede a goal…
"We made two easy mistakes, and that's also part of the process. That's why every game is important. The next game is always the most important. That's normal in football, and especially now in this period, it's important to get the results and we try to to get this.
"But if you go into these games thinking you must win, you will never achieve something. It's more about focusing on the things you can influence, focusing on how you perform together, how you play together, how you work as a team together, how you defend together. These are the things you can influence, and when you do these things right and maximise the things, I'm sure the result will come."