Brighton boss gives Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister injury update ahead of Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion will continue their push for Europe as they travel to Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment during the Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth

Albion had coach Roberto De Zerbi will keep a close eye on the fitness levels of star midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to fourth placed Tottenham.

Brighton continued their push for Europe last night and a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth – thanks to excellent goals from teenagers Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso – keeps Albion sixth in the top flight, four points behind Spurs but with a vital two games in hand.

The victory at the Vitality Stadium was however hard fought and there were injury scares to key men Mac Allister and Caicedo as both were forced off in the second half. Mac Allister required treatment at the end of the first half and looked quite subdued after the break before he was replaced by Enciso on 73 minutes.

Caicedo was also in the thick of the action and the young Ecuadorian took a number of hefty blows before he was forced off with what appeared to be an ankle injury with 10 minutes remaining.

De Zerbi however was optimistic his South American duo will rest and recover and be fit for the weekend. “No, no it [Caicedo’s ankle] is not a big problem and for Alexis, the same. He had a small problem at the end of the first half. I did not to take any risk because both are very important and I did not want to lose them.”

