Brighton boss issues Jan Paul van Hecke update amid Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Blackburn transfer talk

Brighton and Hove Albion’s talented young defender Jan Paul van Hecke could be on the move this January with Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Blackburn all keen.

Van Hecke, 22, was awarded his first Premier League start for Brighton last weekend at Leicester and made a solid beginning to his top flight career during the 2-2 draw. The Netherlands youth international has had to be patient for game time this season as he has so far been behind Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill in Roberto De Zerbi’s pecking order.

Colwill however is struggling with a muscular injury picked up in the 3-0 win against Liverpool and Webster is still working his way back to full match fitness following an injury sustained at warm weather training in Dubai during the World Cup break.

It gave van Hecke his first taste of the top flight, alongside his FA Cup appearance at Middlesbrough and a Carbao Cup outing at Forest Green. He could also be called up once more for this Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool at the Amex Stadium (1.30pm).

It has however given the player and club a decision to make this window. Albion continue to be linked with a move to bring in a new defender this month –with Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko high on the list – which could limit Van Hecke’s chances further.

Last season Van Hecke enjoyed a successful campaign while on loan in the Championship with Blackburn. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Rovers are keen to have the defender back among their ranks for the second part of the season, with Sunderland and Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough also vying for attention.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw at Leicester, Albion head coach De Zerbi said: “He played well. In the first half it was very difficult because Leicester defended with order.

"There wasn't space inside the pitch, in the middle. It was difficult to find the best solution. But I am happy for him. It was the first game in the Premier League. He is very young. Like with Ferguson, my work is to help our young player to progress, to find the right way for them, for us.”

Van Hecke also gave an honest appraisal of his performance. “I think it I did well in the first half, it was good. Some good passes between the lines.