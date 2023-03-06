Brighton boss makes fresh Moises Caicedo transfer claim after West Ham triumph

Chelsea and Arsenal target Moises Caicedo was back to his best against West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes experience would have helped Moises Caicedo during the previous transfer window.

Caicedo, 21, was the subject of intense transfer talk last month as Chelsea and Arsenal both made bids for the midfield star. Brighton rejected all the advances and last week confirmed the Ecuador international signed a new contract with the Seagulls until June 2027 – with an option for a further year.

The security of the new deal appeared to help Caicedo produce one his best displays of the season in the 4-0 win against West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. Caicedo was a stand-out figure which helped Albion dominate the central areas against the likes of West Ham's Declan Rice – an England international who is rated at more than £100m.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion, was back to his best after the disruptions of the previous window

The new deal for Caicedo does not guarantee he will remain at the club this summer as Arsenal, Chelsea and others are expected to return but it does beg the question that if Rice is worth £100m-plus – then just how much for Caicedo?

De Zerbi though is delighted his charge is back to his best as Albion continue their push for European qualification. Brighton's Italian head coach admits last month was tough for his young midfielder as he – or his agent – placed a formal transfer request on social media.

"I think he suffered in the transfer window," said De Zerbi. "That moment was very difficult for him. But you can understand because he is very young, he can suffer in this situation. When you are older you can handle these problems better.