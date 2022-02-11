"You've got to have your moral compass" - Brighton boss Graham Potter speaks out on Kurt Zouma incident

Ahead of the Hammers' Premier League clash with Watford on Tuesday evening, videos emerged on social media of the French defender kicking and slapping one of his pet cats.

Zouma was then controversially named in the Irons' starting line-up for their narrow 1-0 win over the Hornets. The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes but was booed throughout by both sets of supporters.

Animal charity the RSPCA removed Zouma's cats on Thursday as they continue to investigate the incident. The Frenchman was fined the maximum amount possible by West Ham United, and the fee was donated to animal welfare charities.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has spoken out on the recent issues surrounding West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma. Picture by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas announced on Wednesday it had ended its deal with the ex-Chelsea defender.

Speaking ahead of Albion's Premier League trip to Watford on Saturday, Potter said managers needed to have a 'moral compass' but the 46-year-old conceded it was difficult to balance team selection with off the pitch incidents.

Potter said: "I think if we’re just talking philosophically and not particularly about that incident, I think that’s always the big part of the challenge.

"You’ve got to have, as my old chairman said, your moral compass and that’s what has got to guide you.

"Sometimes it is really easy to make a decision because the law takes it out of your hands. But sometimes the law hasn’t acted and you’ve got to make a decision.

"Then it’s about your own personality, the people around you, the club, the structures, etc etc. It’s not straightforward.

"It’s important, of course, to win football matches but I think we’ve also got a responsibility that you have to balance out.

"I think that’s the challenge of being a Premier League manager. It’s not easy, but it’s certainly nothing to complain about from my perspective.