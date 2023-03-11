Brighton boss provides Adam Webster injury update ahead of Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam Webster must be considered an injury doubt for Wednesday night’s clash against Crystal Palace after hobbling off at Leeds United.

Webster had been an impressive performer in the lively 2-2 draw at Elland Road but struggled to move freely in the closing stages.

The defender was replaced by Jan Paul van Hecke in the 88th minute and was clutching his right hamstring as he gingerly departed.

Albion have a quick turnaround this week and will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night at the Amex Stadium against a Palace team who are hovering around midtable.

Brighton defender Adam Webster hobbled off the pitch at Elland Road during the 2-2 draw

Webster, who has suffered with injuries this season, will have limited time to rest and recover in in a bid to face Brighton’s old rivals.

De Zerbi offered a very brief update on his key man in the press conference after the Leeds draw as the Italian simply said: “Not a big problem.”

The signs though did not look good for Webster but De Zerbi does however have the talents of Levi Colwill to call upon once more as the Chelsea loanee was back in the matchday squad at Leeds, having recovered from a quad injury.

At Elland Road, Jack Harrison rescued Leeds with a brilliant curling finish to seal a point in the 2-2 draw. Brighton had regained the lead through his own goal after Patrick Bamford’s superb effort before the interval had cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister’s header.

Leeds sit second-bottom in the table, while Brighton have climbed above Fulham into seventh.

The Seagulls spurned two more clear chances in either half, through Mac Allister and substitute Danny Welbeck and head coach Roberto De Zerbi was left disappointed.

De Zerbi said: “I think we lost two points today. We played very well against a good team and I’m really sorry for the result because of the quality of play for the entirety.

“We had many chances to kill the game, to close the game and we have to learn and improve in this part. I have never suffered for a result like today.”

De Zerbi had said pre-match that how his players handled the atmosphere at Elland Road would be a big factor and he was delighted with their response.