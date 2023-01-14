Brighton boss provides clear message to Leandro Trossard agent after Liverpool win

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi took time out after the superb 3-0 Liverpool win to clear up any misunderstanding on the Leandro Trossard situation

Brighton attacker Leo Trossard continues to be omitted from the Brighton team by head coach Roberto De Zerbi

Trossard has been criticised by the Brighton boss following his return from the World Cup and has not featured since his disappointing display in the 4-2 home loss to Arsenal.

He was an unused substitute in the 4-1 win at Everton and was omitted from the matchday squad for the 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough last weekend. Trossard, who continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham this January transfer window, was also left out of the squad for the thumping 3-0 win against Liverpool.

Trossard’s agent issued a statement this week saying De Zerbi had ‘humiliated’ the Belgian and that Brighton should do all they can push through a transfer this month.

"I want to be clear about Trossard,” De Zerbi said. “In this moment I am sorry for this situation and I didn’t make a mistake with him. The people work inside of Brighton know the situation and I am fine with myself. I am ready to open the door for him because he is a good guy and he is a very good player for us, very important. I don’t want to change the team but he has to understand that he has to work with my attitude, with my way because I am coach and I decide the rules inside my dressing room. I have a responsibility for my players and for my club. I am honest and I am very clear.

"When I want to say something I speak inside the family and our family is the dressing room. I don’t want to speak of the communication from his agent because I do not know him. I know only Leo and I’m ready to listen to him. Without a problem because it is important. We have to be open to improve and work hard because Brighton are at the middle level of this competition and so we have to work and think first for the team than ourselves. Have I made it clear with Leo?... because now I would like to speak on [the Liverpool] game.”

Liverpool were outclassed at the Amex Stadium following Solly March’s double and a late volley from substitute Danny Welbeck. Jurgen Klopp’s stunned visitors had no response on another disappointing day in their stuttering season, leaving the rampant Seagulls to leapfrog them into seventh position.

“We are really happy with the result, the quality of the performance and our play. I have a fantastic team, and for me it is an honour to work with them,” said De Zerbi.

“Results are always difficult to achieve but we will work hard to arrive there [at our target]. I don’t want to speak about the league table as we have another 20 games to go so we have to stay focused on them. We have a dream and we want to work hard to achieve our targets.”

