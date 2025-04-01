Brighton boss reveals Matt O'Riley truth after Celtic transfer as Georginio injury timescale revealed

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has to find a solution to Georginio's injury

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Premier League team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists Matt O’Riley is in great shape ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Asyon Villa.

O’Riley has had a frustrating start to his Brighton with just five Premier League starts so far following his £25m summer switch from Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Denmark international suffered an ankle injury just minutes into his debut during a Carabao Cup match against Crawley Town last August and has struggled force his way into the starting XI since.

Albion’s £40m record signing Georginio has been the preferred option in the No 10 playmaker role, a position where O’Riley excelled at Celtic last season.

Georginio quickly established himself as a firm favourite while O’Riley has had to bide his time and wait for his chance.

O’Riley could now get his opportunity as the unfortunate Georginio twisted his ankle during the second half of last Saturday’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler said “it’s possible” Georginio will be ruled out for the season.

"He [O’Riley] is in great shape,” said Hurzeler. “He had some great training sessions. He made a great impression. It's also a positive thing that all these players who didn't play so much this season have a big motivation.

"They have a big energy, and I think exactly these kind of characters, with this energy inside of them, we need for the rest of the season. I'm happy that he's there.”

It’s an opportunity for O’Riley but Hurzeler also said £25m summer arrival Brajan Gruda is also an option to cover for Georginio, along with Yasin Ayari and Diego Gomez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm happy that Brajan Gruda’s there and I'm sure that they will be good replacements for Georgi.

“We see more an opportunity and a chance because we always were able to replace the players who were injured. It's another chance for, for Brajan Gruda, another chance for Matt O’Riley.”

Gruda, similar to O’Riley, has also had to be patient since joining from Mainz. The German under-21 is still adapting to the demands of the Premier League but made a good impression as substitute against against Forest.

“He had a big impact on our game,” Hurzeler added. “He was very influential, he defended quite good, he was very active. He created chances for us so. I'm happy with his development so far and like I said, now it's a chance for him. It's a chance to step into the spotlight and I'm sure he is really looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the new players we have this season, have to adapt with this intensity. It’s the same procedures for Brajan. He's adapting, he's training hard. He's trying to keep improving every day.

"Sometime players are ready a little bit early, some players a little bit later. But I'm sure that he has a potential to help us and hopefully we see it for the rest of the season.”