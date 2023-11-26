Brighton boss Robert De Zerbi defends wild celebrations after Nottingham Forest win

Roberto De Zerbi says his wild celebrations after 10-man Brighton's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest were not "disrespectful" despite not shaking counterpart Steve Cooper's hand.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, celebrates following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground on November 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The victory at City Ground, courtesy of a double from substitute Joao Pedro and a cultured strike from Evan Ferguson, was Albion's first in seven Premier League games; prompting head coach De Zerbi to sprint across the pitch and rejoice with the travelling support, rather than greeting Cooper.

The Italian admitted the team celebrated like it was a "Champions League final" but explained it came from getting the three points amid a growing injury list, with Tariq Lamptey and Ansu Fati limping off during the match, and being a man down for nearly 30 minutes after Lewis Dunk's red card.

“I want to explain our celebration, it wasn’t disrespectful to the opponent because I am used to living inside of football, but we are suffering a lot with injuries, we lost two players in the first half, we suffered a red card, we lost two points in the last games against Sheffield United and Fulham, the last win in the Premier League was at the end of September," he said.

“We are suffering a lot because it is one of the toughest times in my career. It was a big, big celebration. We are very happy and I am very proud of the character and attitude we showed in a very tough moment. Without 10 players if Brighton can compete in two competitions, seventh in the league, and in the Europa League with Ajax, AEK Athens, and Marseille, it is difficult.

“We celebrated it like the final in the Champions League, it was not the Champions League, but the way we won the game with 10 players without the captain was excellent.”

Anthony Elanga had put Forest ahead in the third minute before Ferguson levelled proceedings. Fati and Lamptey limped off within the opening 35 minutes, only for Pedro to put Brighton in front in first-half stoppage time.

The Brazilian scored again just before the hour mark to put Albion, who now have 10 players injured, in control, but the drama was just beginning. Callum Hudson-Odoi's penalty appeals were initially waved away by referee Anthony Taylor after going down under contact from substitute Jack Hinshelwood.

VAR then advised the official to give a penalty, with Dunk initially booked for encroaching while he checked the pitchside monitor. Just 20 seconds later, he was shown a red card for foul and abusive language and Morgan Gibbs-White scored the resulting penalty in the 76th minute. Dunk apologised to his teammates for his dismissal after the game but De Zerbi suggested he would not be too hard on the centre-back.

He added: “I have not spoken yet with Lewis, he is a good guy, maybe he made a mistake. For me, the situation is not clear. We have to accept the referee’s decision. I always accept the referee’s decision. Dunky is a fan of Brighton, he is not a simple player. We can understand his emotions and his mistakes.

“I don’t like rules. I am not a policeman, I am a coach. He said sorry to everyone, he has understood his mistake.”