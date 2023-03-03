Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he was sent off in last month’s Premier League defeat to Fulham.

The Italian was shown a red card for arguing with referee Darren England in the tunnel following Albion’s 1-0 loss to the Cottagers.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss will now be banned for Saturday’s home Premier League clash against 16th-placed West Ham United. The 43-year-old has also been fined £15,000.

Andrea Maldera, De Zerbi's assistant, will be in charge on the touchline for the Seagulls against the Irons.

Picture by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

An FA statement read: “Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £15,000 following their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday 18 February.

“The head coach admitted that his behaviour on the pitch at full time was improper, and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a subsequent hearing.”