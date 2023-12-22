Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi issues Kaoru Mitoma injury update ahead of Tottenham and West Ham

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma does not have a big injury after limping off against Crystal Palace.

The Japanese international was not at his best in Albion’s 1-1 draw with the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday and to make matters worse, he was forced off seven minutes from time.

The 26-year-old was helped along the touchline by the Seagulls’ medical staff and after the match he was seen with crutches, whilst wearing a boot on his left foot.

Following the match, head coach De Zerbi cut a slightly worried figure when asked about the former Kawasaki Frontale star’s condition.

He said: "With Mitoma, I hope it won't be a big injury for him and for us. But I don't know. We will see."

Kaoru Mitoma left Selhurst Park on crutches after he was helped off the pitch with an ankle injury late on. Leaves question marks about his availability for the Asian Cup in January #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/xA8NqGA1ie

— Sam Morton (@s_morton27) December 21, 2023

The winger is set to represent his country next month for the Asian Cup but he may miss Brighton’s next games against Tottenham (December 28) and West Ham (January 2).

