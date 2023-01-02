Brighton captain Lewis Dunk makes Alexis Mac Allister claim ahead of Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister could be available to face Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday night

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk says he and his teammates will be keen to hear all the celebration stories from their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister when he returns to action.

Mac Allister starred for his country Argentina in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final. The creative 24-year-old arrived back to the Lancing training ground today, having been granted leave by the club to celebrate the success in his homeland.

“We’ve spoken to him and congratulated him – what an achievement,” Dunk said of Mac Allister. “He’s a humble guy, a great guy to have in the squad and what a player. He showed his worth in the World Cup and we’re all buzzing for him.

“We can’t wait to have him back in the squad and to be ready to play for us again because he brings a lot to us. I don’t think it will change anything. He’s a down-to-earth kid, he’s a hard worker. He’s won the World Cup and we’re all delighted for him, he’s delighted, so I don’t think it will change anything when he comes back here.

“I think he will be ready to go again, keep learning off this manager and keep improving as an individual and as a team.”

Mac Allister was an unused substitute for Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East but started the following six matches, scoring once. He played 116 minutes in the 3-3 final draw with France, which ended with talismanic captain Messi lifting the trophy following a penalty shoot-out victory.

“We’re going to get all the stories off him when he gets back,” added Dunk. “We’ve just spoken in the group chat and are all buzzing for him. I just want to hear about the celebrations!”

