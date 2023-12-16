Brighton captain Lewis Dunk sends message to Arsenal ahead of Emirates clash

Lewis Dunk believes if Brighton play as well as they did against Marseille, they have a good chance of beating Arsenal on Sunday.

Albion secured top spot in their Europa League group with a 1-0 win at the Amex over the French side on Thursday, ensuring their passage into the last 16 of the competition.

The Seagulls were the better team on the night and deservedly took all three points through Joao Pedro's late strike, but they don't have long to recover as they travel to the Emirates less than 72 hours later.

While it will be a big ask beating the high-flying Gunners on their own patch, captain Dunk believes the Sussex side have it within them to pull off a shock.

"I think if we play like we did tonight (Thursday) we will have a good chance of winning. We know it's going to be a tough game, they are a top, top side with top, top players," he said.

Brighton beat Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates at the tail end of last season to well and truly dash their Premier League title hopes.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi previously said his current starting XI is not as good as last term, as they had Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Levi Colwill in their ranks - although the Italian believes they could get even better.

As for Dunk, he believes Brighton, who sit eighth in the table compared to the third-placed Arsenal, are more experienced now but they still need to improve.

"I think yes and no. We have got a lot of injuries at the moment but we still have got a great squad that is achieving things at the moment," he added.