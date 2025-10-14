Brighton chairman confirms January transfer 'interest' for Kaoru Mitoma

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom admits there was "some interest" for star winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japan international has been a major player for Brighton in the past three seasons and has attracted many admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma has been linked with numerous clubs in the past with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all previously linked.

Saudi club Al Nassr did however make a firm move as Albion reportedly rejected an initial bid of £54.4m for Mitoma last January. Al Nassr then returned with an improved offer, believed to be £75m, which was also rebuffed by Brighton.

Bloom, speaking to the Argus, said: "There was some interest more in January.

"But Kaoru is absolutely committed to the football club. Another key player for us, he has done sensationally well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, delighted that he's part of our squad because we know that occasionally some of our best players will be sold.

"But, when that happens, we don't want too many at any one time.

“And then we always try and make sure that the players coming in, maybe players we've brought in previous seasons, can help with that situation."

Mitoma joined Brighton for around £3m from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021. The 28-year-old has made 114 appearances with 25 goals and 21 assists. He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His form has dipped this season as struggles with an ankle injury.

Mitoma missed Albion's 1-1 draw at Wolves just prior to the international and hopes to be available for this Saturday's clash against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.