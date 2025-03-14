Jonjo O'Neill Jr. riding Poniros celebrates winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle

Brighton chairman nets a 100-1 winner at Cheltenham

Tony Bloom’s horse Poniros powered home to land a 100-1 shock and give Ireland a sixth straight success in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

James Owen’s East India Dock and the Nicky Henderson-trained Lulamba had been strongly fancied to end Britain’s barren run in the opener on Gold Cup day and looked set to fight out the finish when in front at the last flight.

However, they had to settle for minor honours as Jonjo O’Neill jr – wearing the blue and white Brighton colours – conjured up a stirring finish from jumping debutant Poniros, who was providing Willie Mullins with a fourth consecutive Triumph victory, this one for Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Bloom.

Mullins – who had 11 runners in the race – said: “He’s by Golden Horn and I think he’s going to make a very good sire. He’s the sort of horse you’re looking for, but I didn’t expect that. We were hoping he’d run well and be a nice horse for next year, so he’s ahead of schedule.

“We bought him in October, we just schooled him and then gave him a break. We thought we’d better drag him in from the field and get him ready for Cheltenham, so that’s what we did, but I didn’t expect any more than a nice run.

“We’d a lot of horses in the race and they all came here with the same plan and I couldn’t believe it when I saw him flying through.”

Bloom’s seventh placed Seagulls are next in action this Saturday as they travel to fifth placed Manchester City as both teams battle for Champions League qualification.