Brighton chief drops a transfer bombshell for Chelsea and Liverpool as star man misses final pre-season match

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber reveals why Moises Caicedo did not feature in their final pre-season friendly against Rayo today.

Caicedo, 21, continues to be at the centre of intense transfer speculation, with Chelsea and Liverpool both keen to sign the Ecuador international. Chelsea have so far bid £80m, with a mystery bidder – believed to be Liverpool – also having an £80m plus offer rejected last week. Brighton remain stoic in their valuation and will only consider selling if the figure reaches £100m.

Caicedo has featured in the Premier League Summer Series but missed Brighton's final tune-up – a 1-1 draw against La Liga outfit Rayo at the American Express Stadium today – but is expected to return for Albion's opening match of the Premier League season at home to Luton Town on August 12.

“Moises had a slight hamstring injury late in training and was pulled out for that reason," explained Paul Barber, who was speaking to the Albion official website having spent much of the summer leading Brighton’s transfer negotiations with Chelsea. “With a Premier League season just a week away it makes no sense to risk him today. We’re looking forward to Moises starting the season with us, he’s a Brighton player under a long-term contract."

Brighton signed Caicedo for around £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021 and he has since developed into one of the most sought after midfielders in world football.