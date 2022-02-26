Brighton chief exec makes 'fantastic' Amex Stadium statement after Premier League fan survey

Almost 3,000 Albion fans were surveyed and the Seagulls ranked in the top three for matchday programme, announcements in the stadium, Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile phone signal, stadium cleanliness and toilet facilities plus the standard of food and drink.

The survey said fans at the Amex were more likely to have had their Covid status checked than at other venues and the club’s stewards received the second highest score in the league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Barber said the accolade - which allows supporters to rank how they are feel they are treated at matches - was extra special during Covid-related restrictions.

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber

"It’s the annual survey the Premier League do to assess fans’ view of different clubs up and down the country and the experience they have on a matchday," Barber said.

“We were third last year and have gone up to second this year, which is a fantastic achievement.

“Particularly because we have had such a difficult season with Covid checks, all kinds of restrictions placed on us, difficult challenges for fans, whether to attend games and if they will be safe and so on.

“To come second in the Premier League on the back of all the challenges is a magnificent achievement.

“The staff have worked so hard this year to make sure people could enjoy football again, come to football with family and friends, stay safe while they were here, minimise the disruption the restrictions have inevitably caused.

“I think this is a real credit to all the staff in the club who have made that happen.”

Albion and their staff will welcome Aston Villa today and hope to respond to their disappointing 3-0 loss to Burnley last week.

He said: “We are now beginning to see an end to the restrictions at lots of different levels.

“Not just across the country but specifically within football.

“We have still got some in place at the training ground and we are encouraging people in crowded places in the stadium to wear their face masks, to respect other people, not attend games if they are showing any symptoms of Covid.

“But I think we feel now as though we are looking towards the spring and better times.