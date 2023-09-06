Brighton chief issued Evan Ferguson transfer warning amid latest Man City and Tottenham link

Evan Ferguson’s hat-trick against Newcastle last Saturday has once again got the big teams interested with Manchester City the latest club linked to the Brighton ace

Evan Ferguson proved his class once more during the 3-1 win against Newcastle United at the American Express Stadium last Saturday.

Ferguson, 18, delivered a text-book centre forwards display and bagged a well-taken hat-trick to seal all three points against Eddie Howe’s men. It’s leaves Brighton sixth in the Premier League as they pause for the international break with three wins and one loss from their first four matches.

Ferguson’s display against the Magpies continues to be the main talking point and yesterday inews.co.uk reported Manchester City were keen to make a move for the Ireland international and pair him alongside Erling Haaland.

It’s quite a prospect for City fans but Ferguson remains at the very start of his career and is getting regular minutes at Brighton. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi plays an attacking style and has so far managed to get the very best from his teenage striker.

The likes of Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March create plenty of chances for Ferguson from wide areas, while behind he has technicians such as Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross threading the passes through. It’s a an ideal situation for a young striker who will also be playing Europa League football with Brighton this season.

Ferguson has four top flight goals from four matches this term and last season he netted 12 goals in all competitions for the Seagulls in his breakthrough season. His form has already attracted interest from Man United and also Tottenham, who fancied Ferguson as their successor to Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich.

This week Man City were added to the list of suitors – and as proved in the past, Brighton will sell their top talents for top dollar but only at time that suits them.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman was asked about selling Ferguson during an interview with talksport.com last month: “In Evan’s case, it’ll be in at least five years’ time,” Barber said with a smile. “The technical staff are making the key decisions on where a player is in his development, whether he needs more first team games or needs to go on loan or if we need to trade earlier or later. Ultimately it’s going to be a collective decision but it’s driven by the technical staff and we’re relying on them to make those judgements regarding the players’ development.”

Barber added: “Tony [Bloom] and I will then mainly get involved when it comes down to financial decisions.”

head coach De Zerbi has also enjoyed working with his young charge. "On Evan Ferguson, I am really delighted today but not for the goals,” De Zerbi said after Newcastle. “He understood that position very well. He's working to complete his qualities, which is not only to score. He can become big, big, big. His qualities are enough to become a great player.