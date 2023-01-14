Brighton chief makes January transfer window statement amid Leandro Trossard agent claim

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber has addressed the January transfer window rumours as speculation increases on Leandro Trossard

Trossard has struggled at Brighton since returning following a tough time with Belgium at the Qatar World Cup. He started Brighton first match after the restart at Southampton and also featured during the 4-2 home loss against Arsenal.

He was then omitted from the starting XI for the 4-1 win at Everton and was then left out of the matchday squad altogether for the 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi questioned his attacker’s work-rate and commitment and once again was left him from the matchday squad for today’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leo Trossard could be on the move this January

Trossard, 28, continues to be linked with January move to Spurs and the falling out with De Zerbi could hasten his exit and prompted a statement from Trossard’s agent, Josy Comhair, saying De Zerbi has humiliated his striker. “It is important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer, which is beneficial for both parties,” said.

Elsewhere, injury-hit Liverpool continue to track Albion’s impressive young midfielder Moises Caicedo, while speculation continues to surround World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, with Chelsea, Newcastle, Arsenal, Juventus and Inter all keen.

Brighton are keen to keep both Mac Allister and Caicedo this window but the emergence of Kaoru Mitoma could help pave the way for Trossard’s exit.

Albion are known to be shrewd operators in the transfer market. They have already added Argentina youngster Facundo Buonanotte to De Zerbi’s squad this window but chief executive Paul Barber is not expecting too much more business.

