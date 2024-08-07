Brighton chief Paul Barber has rejected three transfer bids as Seagulls offered £12 million

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to fend off bids from Napoli for their star midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Italians are keen to land Gilmour, who worked with their manager Antonio Conte during their time together at Chelsea.

Naopli came in with a surprise £8m bid for the Scotland international earlier this window, which was rejected by Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber.

Conte however remains determined to get his man and the Serie A club have reportedly returned with increased offers, with the latest, according to Sky Italia, said to be around £10m plus add-ons, which was also turned down.

Gilmour is believed to be open to a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona but remains contracted to Brighton until June 2026.

The 23-year-old joined Brighton from Chelsea for £7.5m in 2022. He has made 58 appearances for the Seagulls and was a key player last season for previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Gilmour has yet to feature for Brighton in pre-season but could play some part in this Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against Villarreal at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Barber, who is responsible for negotiating the major outgoing transfers at Brighton, is keen to keep Gilmour at the club season.

“Billy has been an important player for us and we're very keen to keep Billy,” he said to TalkSport recently. “He’s a fantastic footballer and a great character around this squad.

“We know that some of our players are going to come under interest and attention from other clubs and we just have to manage that as part and parcel of being who we are and where we are at the stage of our journey.”

Brighton added to their midfield this summer with the £25m signing of Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord and are also expected to add Inter Miami’s Paraguay star Diego Gomez for around £10m. Talented youngster Malick Junior Yalcouyé also joined the midfield ranks this summer from IFK Göteborg for around £6m.

The Seagulls have however lost the experienced Pascal Gross following his £7m switch to Borussia Dortmund and Poland international Jakub Moder is also expected to depart this window.