Brighton chief reacts to Kieran McKenna link as Chelsea confirm decisive move
Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber insists the club have a clear plan as they search for their next manager.
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna remains favourite to succeed De Zerbi in the Albion dugout, although Southampton’s Russell Martin, Nice manager Francesco Farioli and even freshly departed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino make the list of possible candidates.
McKenna, who has guided Ipswich to the Premier League with back to back promotions, was the name put to Barber after last Sunday’s final match of the season against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.
"If it was just one name put to me in the last 24 hours I would be happy,” Barber joked. “But there have been lots of names thrown at me. I am not going to get into names or types of coaches.
"We have a squad that plays a certain way and a style of football the fans enjoy. Roberto built of Graham [Potter’s] work, Graham built on Chris [Hughton’s] work and we would like to progress from where we are. We are still ambitious and we don’t feel like there is a ceiling but we have to do it on our way.”
Meanwhile, Chelsea made the decisive move of parting company with Pochettino yesterday and McKenna – along with ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi – top the list of possible replacements at Stamford Bridge.
McKenna, who was named the League Managers Association's manager of the year last night, said: “When you do well as a manager there will always be speculation. I know what we achieved is not an ordinary thing. That is not where my focus is. I know the club [Ipswich] is in a good place for this season."
