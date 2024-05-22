Brighton chief reacts to Kieran McKenna link as Chelsea confirm decisive move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest on Brighton and Hove Albion as they seek a successor to Roberto De Zerbi

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber insists the club have a clear plan as they search for their next manager.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna remains favourite to succeed De Zerbi in the Albion dugout, although Southampton’s Russell Martin, Nice manager Francesco Farioli and even freshly departed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino make the list of possible candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKenna, who has guided Ipswich to the Premier League with back to back promotions, was the name put to Barber after last Sunday’s final match of the season against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been linked with Brighton and was named the League Managers Association's manager of the year.

"If it was just one name put to me in the last 24 hours I would be happy,” Barber joked. “But there have been lots of names thrown at me. I am not going to get into names or types of coaches.

"We have a squad that plays a certain way and a style of football the fans enjoy. Roberto built of Graham [Potter’s] work, Graham built on Chris [Hughton’s] work and we would like to progress from where we are. We are still ambitious and we don’t feel like there is a ceiling but we have to do it on our way.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea made the decisive move of parting company with Pochettino yesterday and McKenna – along with ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi – top the list of possible replacements at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad