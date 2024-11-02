Brighton city centre road traffic collision reported, traffic delays expected with police on scene

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
An incident has occurred at the top of West Street in Brighton. This is not a photo of the incident. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)placeholder image
An incident has occurred at the top of West Street in Brighton. This is not a photo of the incident. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
An incident has occurred at the top of West Street in Brighton

Sussex news has reported a road traffic collision that has occurred in the city centre of Brighton.

Photos on X show a damaged white car, with multiple police officers on the scene. The incident looks to have happened near the traffic lights on the top of West Street.

Traffic delays in and around the centre of Brighton are to be expected, as authorities deal with the incident.

Sussex Police have been approached for a statement.

Related topics:BrightonWest StreetTraffic delaysSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice