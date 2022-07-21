Brighton 'close' to third summer signing as Arsenal midfield target eyes move from Bundesliga

Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch is wanted by Premier League clubs Brighton and Arsenal

Graham Potter is keen to boost his defensive midfield options and Grillitsch’s ability to play in defence or midfield ticks many boxes for the Albion head coach.

Grillitsch is a free agent after his contract at Hoffenheim expired this summer – the 26-year-old has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Austrian, who has 33 caps for his country, represented Hoffenheim for five seasons, having previously played for Werder Bremen.

Brighton are keen to add experience in that area following the departure of Yves Bissouma, who left earlier this window to join Tottenham for around £30m.

Brighton continue to be active in the transfer market as Potter looks to improve on last season’s impressive ninth place finish.