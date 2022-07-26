Brighton confirm 11th summer exit as midfield talent joins Tyson Fury's team

Albion midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One Morecambe on a season-long loan.

Last week, Morecambe announced a commercial deal that will see two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sponsor the home and away shorts for the coming season.

The midfielder spent last season on loan in the third-tier, where he made 15 appearances for Cambridge United.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jenson Weir enjoyed a loan spell at Cambridge United last season

Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “The aim will be for Jensen to play regularly and continue his development in a men’s team environment.

“We will be monitoring his progress throughout his loan and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”