Brighton confirm 11th summer exit as midfield talent joins Tyson Fury's team

Albion midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One Morecambe on a season-long loan.
The midfielder spent last season on loan in the third-tier, where he made 15 appearances for Cambridge United.
Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “The aim will be for Jensen to play regularly and continue his development in a men’s team environment.
“We will be monitoring his progress throughout his loan and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”
The 20-year-old – who is the son of Albion technical director David Weir – joined us from Wigan in July 2020 and was included in Albion’s Premier League matchday squad at Liverpool in February 2021, when Graham Potter’s team ran out 1-0 winners.