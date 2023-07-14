Brighton confirm contract decision as Levi Colwill talks continue with Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed that defender Jan Paul van Hecke has signed a new contract with the club.

Van Hecke joined Albion in 2020, going onto make his Premier League debut in a 1-0 win over Leeds in August 2022. The 23-year-old signed for us from NAC Breda, before spending the 2020/21 season on loan in the Netherlands with Heerenveen.

That was followed up by a campaign on loan with Championship Blackburn, where he would go onto become Rovers’ first ever loan player to win their Player of the Season award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Hecke made 13 appearances for us last season, including eight in the Premier League. He has represented the Netherlands under-21 eight times.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke had a string finish to last season and is in Roberto De Zerbi's plans for the coming campaign

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I’m really pleased for JP, and to see an extension of a contract of another important player. Last year he showed all his quality and his potential. He was very important in us achieving our goal.”

Elsewhere Brighton continue talks with Chelsea on the futures of Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill. The Blues are determined to land Caicedo but Albion remain resolute in the valuation of £100m for their Ecuador international.

Colwill though could feature heavily in the discussions as Albion are still very interested in signing the England youth international, who is valued at between £40m and £50m. Colwill impressed during his season long loan at the American Express Stadium last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad