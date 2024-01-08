The latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

James Beadle has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season.

The England under-21 keeper switches from League One Oxford United for the Championship with Wednesday.

Technical director David Weir explained, "This is an excellent opportunity for James to test himself at Championship level, having excelled with Oxford United in League One during the first half of the season.

"Like his new long-term contract, this is another reward for his progress and hard work, and we look forward to monitoring his progress with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season."

It will be a third loan spell for James, who recently signed a new contract with Albion until June 2028, having spent the second half of last season at Crewe Alexandra.