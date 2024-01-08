BREAKING

Brighton confirm departure of former Man United and Chelsea target via short statement

The latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:53 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
James Beadle has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season.

The England under-21 keeper switches from League One Oxford United for the Championship with Wednesday.

Technical director David Weir explained, "This is an excellent opportunity for James to test himself at Championship level, having excelled with Oxford United in League One during the first half of the season.

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle enjoyed a successful loan at James Beadle Oxford

"Like his new long-term contract, this is another reward for his progress and hard work, and we look forward to monitoring his progress with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season."

It will be a third loan spell for James, who recently signed a new contract with Albion until June 2028, having spent the second half of last season at Crewe Alexandra.

Beadle is very highly thought off at Brighton and last week signed a new contract until 2028. The talented young stopper, who joined Brighton from Charlton in 2022, has previously been linked with moves to Manchester and Chelsea.

