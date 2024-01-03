The latest transfer news and rumours from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton's Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento has made a loan move to Championship club Ipswich Town

Ipswich have signed Ecuador forward Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has made 14 Premier League appearances for Brighton, spent the first half of the season on loan at West Brom, scoring twice in 20 Championship matches, with seven starts.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “This is a good move for Jeremy in terms of his development. We wish him every success at Ipswich and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.”

Sarmiento told Ipswich’s official website: “I’m very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship.

“Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and I’m ready to do my best.”

Sarmiento, born in Madrid, moved to England aged seven and progressed through Charlton’s academy before joining Benfica in 2018.

He signed for Brighton in 2021 and has made 19 appearances in total for the Seagulls. He has won 13 senior caps for Ecuador and stepped off the bench in their three group games at the Qatar World Cup.

Elsewhere, Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS are trying to get the new era at Manchester United off to a flying start with a high profile swoop for Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise, according to the www.standard.co.uk.

Chelsea tried to sign the talented French international, who has been in blistering form since his return from injury, in the previous window. Olise had a release clause of £35m but that is now thought to be significantly higher after he signed a new contract.