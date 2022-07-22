Brighton confirm EIGHTH summer exit as former Manchester City talent departs

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to be active during the transfer window

Taylor Richards has joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent move.

The midfielder joined us from Manchester City in 2019 and made his Premier League debut last season against Everton.

Technical director David Weir said, “This loan will give Taylor the chance to play regularly in the Championship, and potentially earn a permanent move to QPR.”

The 21-year-old former Man City youth talent spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Doncaster Rovers, where he was a regular, scoring 11 goals in 48 outings.

He then joined Birmingham City on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, where he made five league appearances.