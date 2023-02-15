Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed a significant injury blow ahead of this Saturday’s crunch clash with Fulham at the Amex Stadium

Albion are sixth in the Premier League following their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last Saturday and this weekend welcome Marco Silva’s impressive Fulham who are flying high in seventh.

Both teams have surprised many this term and victory this weekend for either side will boost their European qualification ambitions.

Brighton however are set to be without the talents of experienced striker Danny Welbeck, who was forced to miss last Saturday’s draw at Selhurst Park with a calf issue. The former Manchester United and Arsenal man was substituted during the 1-0 win against Bournemouth and immediately had ice and heavy strapping applied to his shin and calf. The Palace game arrived to soon and De Zerbi confirmed Welbeck is set to miss the next two weeks – ruling him out of the Fulham match and possibly the FA Cup fifth round tie at Stoke City on February 28. The striker will hope to be back for the scheduled Premier League clash at West Ham on March 4.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing his team to face Fulham in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium his Saturday

"It is an injury for a couple of weeks but it is not a big problem. It is a calf injury,” said De Zerbi after the frustrating 1-1 draw at Palace. On the plus side Adam Webster, who has struggled with injuries this season, played well for 60 minutes at Palace before he was replaced by Tariq Lamptey at Selhurst Park. Young striker Evan Ferguson also returned at Palace as a second half substitute following his knee injury sustained against Liverpool in the previous round of the FA Cup.

Wirth Welbeck missing, Ferguson’s return is a timely boost and he could well be used from the start this Saturday in place of German attacker Deniz Undav, who started the previous two against Bournemouth and also Palace.

