Goalkeeping Coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar has joined Brighton

Jelle ten Rouwelaar has joined Brighton and Hove Albion as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Jelle is an outstanding coach, and we’re really pleased he is joining us.

"He has so much experience of European football and the Premier League and will be a strong addition to our coaching staff. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Jelle, 44, brings with him a wealth of experience from both domestic and international football, having most recently worked at Leicester City since November 2024.

Widely respected for his work with top goalkeepers in the Netherlands and Belgium, Jelle has established a reputation for developing talent and implementing innovative training methods.

His previous coaching roles have included spells at NAC Breda, Anderlecht, where he worked with Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen, Burnley and Manchester United. He has also coached the Dutch under-20s squad.

During his playing career Jelle made nearly 500 appearances for eight clubs, seven of them in the Netherlands including nearly 400 games for Breda.