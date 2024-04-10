Brighton confirm new date for Chelsea clash at the Amex Stadium

All the latest team and fixture news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 10th Apr 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion have now confirmed all the dates for their seven remaining Premier League fixtures of the 2023-24 season.

Albion, who are 10th in the league standings, have seven more matches to play as they battle for European qualification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roberto De Zerbi’s team will now face Chelsea at home on Wednesday 15 May, kick-off 7.45pm. The game was due to be played on Saturday 20 April, but was moved due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium on May 15Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium on May 15
Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium on May 15

Brighton are at Burnley this Saturday and then welcome Man City to the Amex on Thursday, April 25. They are at Bournemouth on April 28 and kick-off May with a home fixture against Aston Villa on May 4. It’s then Newcastle away on May 11, Chelsea on May 15 and conclude with a home clash against Man United on May 19.

Related topics:Premier LeagueChelseaAmex StadiumBrightonAlbionBournemouthAston VillaNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.