Brighton confirm new date for Chelsea clash at the Amex Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion have now confirmed all the dates for their seven remaining Premier League fixtures of the 2023-24 season.
Albion, who are 10th in the league standings, have seven more matches to play as they battle for European qualification.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team will now face Chelsea at home on Wednesday 15 May, kick-off 7.45pm. The game was due to be played on Saturday 20 April, but was moved due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Brighton are at Burnley this Saturday and then welcome Man City to the Amex on Thursday, April 25. They are at Bournemouth on April 28 and kick-off May with a home fixture against Aston Villa on May 4. It’s then Newcastle away on May 11, Chelsea on May 15 and conclude with a home clash against Man United on May 19.
