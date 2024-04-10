Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion have now confirmed all the dates for their seven remaining Premier League fixtures of the 2023-24 season.

Albion, who are 10th in the league standings, have seven more matches to play as they battle for European qualification.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team will now face Chelsea at home on Wednesday 15 May, kick-off 7.45pm. The game was due to be played on Saturday 20 April, but was moved due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium on May 15